WASHINGTON — Though they have little chance of thwarting President Trump’s nominees for the top bank regulator slots, Democrats are expected to grill them at a confirmation hearing Thursday in an effort to paint the administration as favoring the biggest banks.

Both former Wall Street lawyer Randal Quarles, nominated as the Federal Reserve Board vice chairman for banking supervision, and former banker Joseph Otting, nominated as Comptroller of the Currency, are likely to face sharp questions about their past dealings and current views.