Glacier Bancorp in Kalispell, Mont., has appointed George Sutton, a former commissioner of the Utah Department of Financial Institutions, to its board.

Sutton will serve on the $9.9 billion-asset company’s audit, compliance, compensation, nominating and governance and risk committees, Glacier said Tuesday in a press release.

