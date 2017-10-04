Glacier Bancorp in Kalispell, Mont., has appointed George Sutton, a former commissioner of the Utah Department of Financial Institutions, to its board.
Sutton will serve on the $9.9 billion-asset company’s audit, compliance, compensation, nominating and governance and risk committees, Glacier said Tuesday in a press release.
