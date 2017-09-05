FS Bancorp in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is planning to sell $20 million in common stock.
The $928.6 million-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that proceeds from the offering would the used for general corporate purposes such as acquisitions and increased lending.
