WASHINGTON — The Financial Stability Oversight Council discussed its designation of certain nonbanks as systemically important and the "efficacy" of the Volcker Rule at a closed-door meeting on Monday, according to the Treasury Department.

The discussion of the Volcker Rule, which prohibits banks from engaging in proprietary trading, came as part of talks about an executive order from President Trump asking the Treasury Department to review the regulatory system. Though the Treasury did not provide details of the discussion, banks and Republicans have targeted the Volcker Rule, arguing it is complex and difficult to comply with.