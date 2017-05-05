WASHINGTON — The Financial Stability Oversight Council said Thursday it would agree to delay for 60 days any verdict in its ongoing appeal of a lower court decision vacating its designation of insurance giant MetLife as a systemically important financial institution.
MetLife had called for the FSOC’s appeal to be held in abeyance — that is, effectively tabled — for 180 days pending the outcome of the Treasury Department’s presidentially directed review of the process for designating nonbanks as SIFIs. The council said in its May 4 reply to the motion that it has not had an opportunity to deliberate with its members to determine a course of action in the appeal.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In