WASHINGTON — The Financial Stability Oversight Council said Thursday it would agree to delay for 60 days any verdict in its ongoing appeal of a lower court decision vacating its designation of insurance giant MetLife as a systemically important financial institution.

MetLife had called for the FSOC’s appeal to be held in abeyance — that is, effectively tabled — for 180 days pending the outcome of the Treasury Department’s presidentially directed review of the process for designating nonbanks as SIFIs. The council said in its May 4 reply to the motion that it has not had an opportunity to deliberate with its members to determine a course of action in the appeal.