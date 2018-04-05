The Financial Stability Oversight Council announced that it would hold an executive session next week to consider a “potential application” for de-designation of a bank holding company or its successor as a systemically important financial institution.

That potential application presumably refers to Zions Bancorp, which said last year that it would shed its bank holding company structure and recast itself as a national bank in order to shed its SIFI designation. No other SIFI banks have undergone such a restructuring.





The Financial Stability Oversight Council, chaired by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will consider a "potential application" of a bank holding company seeking de-designation as a systemic risk. Zions Bancorp is the only bank currently pursuing such a de-designation. Bloomberg News

The FSOC notice says that the council will discuss “a potential application to the Council from a bank holding company or its successor under section 117 of the Dodd-Frank Act.” Dodd-Frank requires that all bank holding companies with more than $50 billion in assets are automatically regulated as SIFIs, subjecting them to enhanced prudential requirements such as stress testing, capital and liquidity requirements.

Section 117 of Dodd-Frank — commonly referred to as the “Hotel California” provision — holds that the successor institution of any bank holding company that restructures itself would also be automatically designated as a SIFI.

A successor institution may request a hearing for de-designation, however, and the FSOC may grant such a hearing if more than two-thirds of the voting members and the chair agree to one. The FSOC must then issue a final decision within 60 days of the hearing and submit a report to the Senate Banking Committee detailing its final decision and the rationale upon which it is based.

The FSOC recently issued a series of regulations for bank holding companies and their successor institutions regarding requesting de-designation hearings under Section 117, presumably in anticipation of Zions’ pending application.

The FSOC’s notice also said that the committee would receive an “update on the annual re-evaluation of the designation of a nonbank financial company” as a SIFI. This re-evaluation can also be presumed to apply to insurance giant Prudential, which is the only remaining nonbank designated as a SIFI.

The council voted last September to de-designate American International Group as a SIFI and voted to de-designate GE Capital in 2016. The council also dropped its appeal of a suit brought by MetLife over its designation, effectively de-designating the insurer.