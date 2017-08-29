The banking industry is finding ways to contribute to recovery efforts tied to Hurricane Harvey.
The Independent Community Bankers of America has launched the Hurricane Harvey Community Bank Relief Fund. Donations will go to the “thousands of community bank employees and their families” impacted by the storm, the group said in a Monday press release.
