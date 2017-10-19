Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators’ 2013 guidance on leveraged lending should have been treated as a rule under the Congressional Review Act – and is now eligible for Congress to repeal, the Government Accountability Office said Thursday.

In a letter to Sen. Pat Toomey, the GAO ruled against the agencies’ arguments that the guidance was not a formal rulemaking, concluding that the leveraged lending guidelines are a “general statement of policy” and therefore subject to Congressional review.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial