WASHINGTON — Federal regulators’ 2013 guidance on leveraged lending should have been treated as a rule under the Congressional Review Act – and is now eligible for Congress to repeal, the Government Accountability Office said Thursday.
In a letter to Sen. Pat Toomey, the GAO ruled against the agencies’ arguments that the guidance was not a formal rulemaking, concluding that the leveraged lending guidelines are a “general statement of policy” and therefore subject to Congressional review.
