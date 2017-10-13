WASHINGTON — A top European regulator is warning his U.S. counterparts about the risks of being too aggressively protectionist in their regulatory plans, calling some ideas “questionable” while saying others appear justified.

In an interview with American Banker, Andreas Dombret, head of the Department of Banking and Financial Supervision at Deutsche Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, said some preliminary moves by the Trump administration to curb post-crisis regulations could have dire consequences for global financial stability.