WASHINGTON – The Trump administration's push to deregulate the banking industry is having a ripple effect internationally as foreign banks are pressing their home jurisdictions to stall implementation of cross-border standards.

An Aug. 30 letter obtained by American Banker from a group of 15 large EU-based banks – including Barclays, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe General, Santander, Deutsche Bank and HSBC – urges European Commission Vice President Vladis Dombrovskis to broadly reconsider the applicability of certain capital and liquidity rules to EU-based banks.