Goldman Sachs is never short on ambition. In its latest gambit, the investment banking giant is seeking to siphon off a substantial chunk of the exceptional profits being earned by the U.S. credit card industry.
During a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Goldman Chief Financial Officer Martin Chavez provided new financial projections for Marcus, the New York-based company’s fledgling consumer lending platform.
