Grove Bank & Trust in Miami has hired a veteran South Florida banker as its new president.

The $648 million-asset bank, a united of Coconut Grove Bankshares, said in a press release Wednesday that Jose Vazquez Jr. had also become its chief lending officer. He will be responsible for managing the bank's loan and deposit portfolios, commercial lending, branches and treasury management services.

Vazquez previously worked at Popular Community Bank where he was director of commercial banking for the Florida region.

“I am delighted to join such a reputable, growing financial institution and look forward to leading the expansion initiatives for the bank’s commercial lending, banking and treasury management teams,” Vazquez said in the release.



The bank also promoted Charles Porter to president of its trust and wealth management division. He was previously executive managing director of the unit. Under his supervision, Grove has reached $500 million of assets under management.

The changes should support the bank’s continued emphasis on growth and expansion, Rick Kuci, Grove's chairman and CEO, said in the release.

“The bank is excited to have Jose join our executive leadership team,” Kuci said. “He’s an accomplished and well-respected banker in the South Florida community who has devoted his career to managing all aspects of his clients’ banking needs.”