Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s U.S. expansion is just getting started.
During an investor presentation Tuesday, CEO Victor Dodig said that the Toronto company, which has been on a U.S. buying spree over the past year, hopes to eventually generate roughly one quarter of its annual profits from operations south of the border.
