Hancock Holding in Gulfport, Miss., reported an increase in quarterly earnings despite ongoing challenges with energy loans.
The $27 billion-asset company said in a press release late Tuesday that its second-quarter profit rose 11.4% from a year earlier, to $52.3 million, or 60 cents a share.
