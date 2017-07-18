Print Email Reprints Share

Hancock Holding in Gulfport, Miss., reported an increase in quarterly earnings despite ongoing challenges with energy loans.

The $27 billion-asset company said in a press release late Tuesday that its second-quarter profit rose 11.4% from a year earlier, to $52.3 million, or 60 cents a share.

