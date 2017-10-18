Hancock Holding in Gulfport, Miss., is planning to rebrand itself with two familiar names.
The $27 billion-asset company said in a press release late Wednesday that it will change its name to Hancock Whitney, recognizing the New Orleans bank it bought in 2010. The change is expected to take place in the first half of next year.
