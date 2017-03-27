Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — House Republicans’ failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act — an issue that has animated the party caucus since its passage in 2010 — has thrown into question their ability to enact regulatory relief.

It was already an uphill battle given the various issues at play, but observers said the outlook for broad relief is even more pessimistic now.

