Banks in major cities like New York and Los Angeles perhaps have a responsibility to be diverse so that their staff reflects their local community.
But when a bank based in North Dakota — a state where the population is 89% white — prioritizes diversity, it is looking to make a statement.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In