Debbie Richards, head of human resources at Bank of Tennessee in Kingsport, used to cringe when she heard a branch employee referred to as "just a teller."
Not only did that phrase minimize all of the work branch employees are now expected to do, but it also implied a sense of immobility.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In