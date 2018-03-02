Hope Bancorp in Los Angeles has addressed a material weakness that forced it to scuttle an acquisition last year.
The $14.2 billion-asset company disclosed in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has received a clean opinion from its auditors regarding the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting.
Hope disclosed the material weakness in early 2017, indicating that the issue was largely tied to its mid-2016 acquisition of Wilshire Bancorp.
The weakness eventually forced Hope to terminate its deal to acquire U&I Financial in Lynnwood, Wash., which was unable to get regulatory approval.
Hope's annual report did not indicate if the company was willing to revisit the U&I acquisition.
The increasing adoption of virtual card payments by accounts payable departments has created an unexpected complication for suppliers: more friction in the processing, posting and reconciliation of payments and receivables. The root of the problem is that most suppliers rely on a manual approach to processing e-mailed virtual card payments. Suppliers are forced to balance their organization’s need for operational efficiency and control with rising customer demand to pay with a virtual card. But a new breed of technology enables suppliers to process virtual card payments straight-through, addressing the needs of buyers and suppliers. This paper details the growth of electronic business-to-business (B2B) payments, shows how manual approaches to processing virtual card payments cause friction in accounts receivables, describes a way to process virtual card payments straight-through, and highlights the benefits of frictionless payments.