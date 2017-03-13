WASHINGTON — A group of House Republicans are asking Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry to slow down on the creation of a fintech charter.
The move signals growing lawmaker resistance to the plan, which was opposed by two prominent Senate Democrats earlier this year.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In