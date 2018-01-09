print reprint

WASHINGTON — The House Financial Services Committee is teeing up discrete bills that are part of a larger Senate regulatory reform package.

On Tuesday the panel held a hearing on five bills, three of which are included in the deal negotiated between Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and moderate Democrats. The bill was approved 16-7 by the Senate panel last month.

One of those measures introduced by Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Il., would allow banks with less than $5 billion in assets to file short-form call reports. Another introduced by Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., would exempt certain veteran medical debt from consumer credit reports.

The panel also debated a bill sponsored by Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., that would amend the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Home Mortgage Disclosure Act rule by delaying reporting requirements until 2020 for a regulation that expanded the number of data points that financial institutions have to report.

A bill by Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., would exempt certain veteran medical debt from consumer credit reports.

The Senate bill has a similar provision and acting CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney said the agency would give banks a similar schedule to comply with the rule.

A bill introduced by Rep. Roger Williams, R-Tex., would exempt depository institutions with less than $50 billion in assets from CFPB oversight. That provision was not included in the Senate package and is unlikely able to garner enough Democratic support to be a bicameral deal that could become law.

Another provision sponsored by Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Nev., would increase the number of seller financed homes that can be sold and be exempt from the Truth and Lending Act to five from three.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial

Ian McKendry

Ian McKendry is the Congress reporter for American Banker.
More from this Author