It's a situation that has become depressingly familiar for big banks. A negative story makes the rounds on the internet and quickly turns viral, eventually swamping the institution with tweets, Facebook posts and phone calls.

But it was a relatively small bank, the $5.2 billion-asset Lakeland Bank in Oak Ridge, N.J., that found itself in that position on Monday, after a former bank executive said she resigned because a top House Republican targeted her in a letter to a member of the institution's board of directors.