WASHINGTON — In his efforts to defend his agency's fintech charter from attacks by the left, Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry appears to have ignited a firestorm on the right.
Thirty-four House Republicans demanded last week that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency slow down the effort to offer a limited-purpose bank charter to companies like online lenders and payment processors, threatening to potentially overturn any decision if it did press ahead.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In