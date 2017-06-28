Profitably serving low-income customers is a longstanding challenge for banks, but it’s especially tricky when the prospects are former prisoners.
Wage garnishments for old debts, difficulty finding employment with a criminal record and other issues make it hard for these people to build significant deposit balances, much less become creditworthy. And then there’s the adjustment to life on the outside after years, or decades, locked up.
