HSBC Holdings Plc reported fourth-quarter profit that missed estimates on a surprise drop in revenue, which it warned could fall again this year.

HSBC reported a $3.4 billion pretax loss for the quarter that it blamed on slowing growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and the U.K., while its adjusted profit fell $1.2 billion short of analyst estimates. The lender said it will buy back $1 billion of stock in the first half and signaled it may repurchase more later this year.