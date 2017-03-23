Huntington Bancshares in Columbus, Ohio, has named Bank of the West executive Andy Harmening as its new head of consumer and business banking. He will succeed Mary Navarro, who is retiring after 42 years in the industry.

Harmening is Bank of the West's vice chairman of consumer banking. Before joining the San Francisco unit of France's BNP Paribas in 2005, he worked in small business and commercial banking at U.S. Bancorp in Minneapolis.