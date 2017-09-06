WASHINGTON — The Independent Community Bankers of America has joined Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in calling for the removal of Wells Fargo’s board of directors.
“Wells Fargo’s conduct is outrageous and unacceptable,” ICBA President and Chief Executive Officer Cam Fine said in a press release Wednesday.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In