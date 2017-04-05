Young digital-first firms hoping to revolutionize the way advisers manage client finances and build their wealth claim they have run into resistance from major banks opposed to sharing financial data.
A heated industry debate has evolved, hinging on Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which grants customers a right to access their personal financial data. Fintech firms argue blocking access to such data also unfairly hinders their growth, while banking advocates call screen scraping, a common data gathering method, unsecure.
