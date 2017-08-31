Mary Mack, the head of community banking at Wells Fargo, is launching a turnaround plan in September aimed at moving the bank beyond the phony-accounts scandal.

Called the "Change for the Better" plan, it revamps a range of processes, including how fees are refunded and how bankers and tellers have conversations with customers. The goal, Mack says, is to focus on how customers are treated rather than how many products they buy. Her management team is simplifying eight basic bank tasks to create a consistent approach across the $1.9 trillion-asset bank's sprawling retail branch network.