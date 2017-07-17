PNC Financial Services Group had plenty to celebrate in its latest quarterly results, including double-digit earnings growth and solid gains in commercial lending. But Chairman and CEO William Demchak has zeroed in on an area where the Pittsburgh company has room to grow: consumer banking.

Karen Larrimer, as head of retail banking and chief customer officer, is a key player in that effort. Her job is to lead the charge to cultivate customer loyalty and ultimately gain more wallet share. First, she focused on Net Promoter Scores as her gold standard for gauging customer loyalty. If customers love PNC, then they will recommend it, so it’s worth finding out what they love — or don’t love — about the bank, she reasoned. Larrimer took that a step further and turned to an employee Net Promoter Score to better gauge employees’ enthusiasm for their bank.