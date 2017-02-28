WASHINGTON — Bank earnings jumped to $43.7 billion in the fourth quarter, a 7.7% increase from the same period last year, driven largely by an increase in net interest income, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

“The banking industry had another largely positive quarter,” FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in remarks prepared for delivery. “Both quarterly and full-year earnings were up from the prior year, loan balances increased, overall asset quality improved, and the number of unprofitable banks and ‘problem banks’ continued to fall.