Investar Holding in Baton Rouge, La., has agreed to buy Citizens Bancshares in Ville Platte, La.

The $1.2 billion-asset Investar said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $45.8 million in cash for the $246 million-asset Citizens. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

