Investar Holding in Baton Rouge, La., has agreed to buy BOJ Bancshares in Jackson, La.
The $1.2 billion-asset Investar agreed to pay about $22 million in cash and stock for BOJ, the holding company for the $150 million-asset Highlands Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In