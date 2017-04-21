For the club of regional banks that offer investment banking services, there's reason to take a bow — but perhaps a quick one.

SunTrust Banks in Atlanta, KeyCorp in Cleveland, Citizens Financial Group in Providence, R.I., and PNC Financial Services Group in Pittsburgh each reported double-digit percentage growth in investment banking income in the first quarter. Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun could have been speaking for the capital markets operations of any of those companies when he said "it was an exceptionally strong quarter" during a conference call this week with analysts.