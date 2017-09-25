WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has implemented an apparent role reversal for the Financial Stability Oversight Council, leaving the true intended role of the post-crisis systemic risk body unclear.

The interagency body’s primary concern since its creation has been designating nonbanks as systemically risky so that those firms could face higher regulations. But the new administration has shifted it in the opposite direction, as it reportedly nears dedesignating American International Group, a firm that was once the poster child for financial contagion.