Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack is the new chairman of Lantern Credit, a Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm that uses artificial intelligence to help lenders make better decisions about borrowers’ creditworthiness.
Lantern, formerly known as Neft LLC, was founded in 2013. The company offers a proprietary machine learning engine to lenders, with the goal of allowing them to make timely and actionable credit offers to consumers.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In