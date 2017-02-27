From the perspective of structured finance professionals, the jury’s still out on marketplace lending.

Since 2015, more than $5 billion in consumer loans originated through online marketplace lenders have been bundled into collateral for bonds.Yet it’s unclear whether connecting lenders and borrowers over the internet offers any advantages over more traditional forms of lending, such as inherent credit-quality, servicing or cost-savings, according to panelists speaking at the Structured Finance Industry Group’s annual conference in Las Vegas on Sunday.