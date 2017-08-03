Online lending platform Kabbage announced Thursday it has raised $250 million from Japanese telecom giant SoftBank, marking its largest equity fundraising round to date.
Kabbage can be expected to engage in “a lot more expansions globally and partnerships with financial institutions around the world,” said Kathryn Petralia, the company’s chief operating officer, in an interview.
