What a difference a year makes.
Last summer Comerica faced angry investors who were pushing the company to sell itself — and demanding the resignation of Chairman and CEO Ralph Babb — after the oil crash left a crater in the company’s profits. But after curbing its appetite for energy loans and slashing its bloated expense base, the Dallas company appears to have regained its stride.
