WASHINGTON — Merchant banking supports a significant chunk of the renewable energy market and proposed limitations on such activities could harm the market, according to a study released Friday by The Clearing House Association.

The study found that banks have supported more than $30 billion of direct capital investments in nonfinancial companies across a range of industries, including more than $11 billion in the renewable energy sector, which represents roughly 40% of the market's annual financing needs.

