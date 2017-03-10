WASHINGTON — Merchant banking supports a significant chunk of the renewable energy market and proposed limitations on such activities could harm the market, according to a study released Friday by The Clearing House Association.
The study found that banks have supported more than $30 billion of direct capital investments in nonfinancial companies across a range of industries, including more than $11 billion in the renewable energy sector, which represents roughly 40% of the market's annual financing needs.
