WASHINGTON — Merchants Bank of California was fined $7 million for failing to implement anti-money laundering controls, specifically citing its relationships with money services businesses affiliated with company executives, regulators announced Monday.

The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network accused the bank of failing to file suspicious activity reports and implement sufficient due diligence on its foreign correspondent accounts. The $64.8 million asset bank’s AML program was overall “inadequate,” Fincen charged.