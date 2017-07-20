Merger expenses dampened second-quarter profits at People’s United Financial in Bridgeport, Conn.
Net income for the $43 billion-asset People’s United was $69.3 million, up about 1.2% from the year-earlier period. Earnings per share were 19 cents and missed the average analyst estimate of 23 cents, according to FactSet Research Systems.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In