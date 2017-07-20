People's United Financial in Bridgeport, Conn., has agreed to buy a large equipment finance firm in Philadelphia.
The $40 billion-asset People’s United said in a press release Wednesday that it expects to complete its purchase of Leaf Commercial Capital in the third quarter. The deal includes $730 million of net investment in loans and leases and roughly $250 million of securitizations.
