Merrill Lynch is on a digital roll that's not likely to abate anytime soon.
The firm unveiled its robo adviser in February and new mobile capabilities for its wealthy clients on Wednesday. And Merrill Lynch advisers can expect to see new and upgraded tools later this year, according to Andy Sieg, head of the firm.
