Print Email Reprints Share

Merrill Lynch is on a digital roll that's not likely to abate anytime soon.

The firm unveiled its robo adviser in February and new mobile capabilities for its wealthy clients on Wednesday. And Merrill Lynch advisers can expect to see new and upgraded tools later this year, according to Andy Sieg, head of the firm.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial