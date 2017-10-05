Metropolitan Bank Holding in New York has filed plans for an initial public offering to fuel loan growth.
The holding company for the $1.6 billion-asset Metropolitan Commercial Bank did not disclose how many shares it plans to sell or a proposed offering price. Metropolitan plans to use the proceeds to support loan growth and to raise its legal lending limit in order to make bigger loans.
