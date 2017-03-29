Print Email Reprints Share

Mid Penn Bancorp in Millersburg, Pa., has agreed to buy Scottdale Bank & Trust in Pennsylvania.

The $1 billion-asset Mid Penn said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $59.1 million in cash and stock for the $300 million-asset Scottdale Bank. The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, values Scottdale Bank at 130% of its tangible book value.

