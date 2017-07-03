MidSouth Bancorp in Lafayette, La., has agreed to sell two branches to another Louisiana bank as part of an effort by management to improve efficiency and profitability.

The $318 million-asset Bank of Montgomery said Friday that it would buy the assets and liabilities tied to MidSouth’s branches in Alexandria, La. MidSouth, which has $1.9 billion of assets, went through an abrupt leadership change when its founder and longtime CEO, Rusty Cloutier, was fired in April. The company has been underperforming its peers in recent quarters, primarily from lingering issues tied to energy loans.