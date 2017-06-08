Print Email Reprints Share

MidSouth Bancorp in Lafayette, La., has unveiled a sweeping plan to shore up capital and address ongoing issues with energy credits.

The $1.9 billion-asset company will raise capital, cut jobs, close branches and severely slice its quarterly dividend as part of a broad restructuring plan, according to a presentation tied to its planned stock offering.

