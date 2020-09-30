Most Powerful Women to Watch: Cassandra McKinney, Comerica

Executive Director of the Retail Bank

Cassandra McKinney hit the ground running when she joined Comerica 15 years ago as a product and sales management executive. In her first 12 months, McKinney introduced 13 products, helping drive growth for the now-$73.4 billion-asset bank.

She maintained the pace as her responsibilities grew.

In her role last year as national director for retail product and operations, she helped propel double-digit growth in net income from her area of the business for 2019. She also oversaw an overhaul of branch technology that added digital teller and customer relationship management systems as well as digital platforms for loan origination and customer account opening, with the first phase for checking and savings products successfully deployed.

Promoted to executive director of the retail bank in April, McKinney now oversees an operation that accounts for roughly 40% of Comerica’s workforce and includes 435 branches spanning five states. Her leadership responsibilities extend to personal and small-business banking as well.

McKinney also has taken on leadership roles outside of Comerica. She is a past president of the Greater Denton County Chapter of The Links, a community-service nonprofit that focuses on the cultural and economic health of African Americans and that has gained greater prominence since the death of George Floyd. McKinney said she was moved by the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that she sat silently during Floyd’s memorial service, trying to imagine what he experienced.

“Through this experience I’ve reinforced my commitment to speak boldly against racism, create an environment for conversation and act for change,” said McKinney, who grew up in Birmingham, Ala., with parents who she says fought against injustice. “I am faithful and encouraged that change will come,” she said.

