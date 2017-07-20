Bank of New York Mellon added new business in its two key divisions, and the effects of the Fed’s recent rate hikes also helped boost the custody bank’s second-quarter profit.

Net income at the $355 billion-asset company rose 12% to $926 million from the same period last year. Earnings per share of 88 cents was 4 cents better than the estimates of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems. Total revenue rose 5% to about $4 billion.